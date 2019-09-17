The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will work closely with other security agencies to tackle the security situation in Niger State.

The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the assurance yesterday when Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger visited him in Abuja.

“We are interested in adding value to your governance, we are also monitoring what is happening there. I want to assure you that the Nigeria Air force will take immediate steps.

“We already have have our quick response unit there in Minna with some of our special forces there.

“I believe it is something that can be done and will be done very soon. We are gathering the necessary intelligence and information that is required.

“We will not require anything from the state government in terms of any logistics or resources. We have resources given to us by the Federal Government, all that we require from you is intelligence.

“Give us intelligence, give us intelligence and we will use that intelligence with the resources available to us to ensure that we address these problems,” Abubakar said.