From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has concluded arrangements to mark its 58-year anniversary celebrations in the country.

The NAF said the weeklong activities scheduled to hold in the ancient city of Kano state has become necessary to showcase its tremendous contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian and peace-keeping operations as well as the restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent.

Briefing newsmen, Chairman NAF day organizing Committee Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye, said said the NAF, has no doubt grown into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond, commended the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Air Force and the media over the years as stakeholders in addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Abidoye, who gave the theme of the celebrations as “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives”, said it is aimed at emphasizing renewed focus on joint military operations and effective synergy among the Services and other security agencies as well as consolidate on the gains of the employment of airpower especially at this critical stage in our Nation’s history.

He said that series of activities have been lined up to enlighten the public of Nigerian Air Force efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality within the Country.

According to Air Commodore Abidoye, “The Nigerian Air Force in its 58 years of existence has no doubt grown into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond. It has also continued to make significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian and peace-keeping operations as well as restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent. It is only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years.

On activities lined up for the weeklong celebrations, the chairman said “there will be series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at Nigerian Air Force units across the country. These activities include Juma’at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Service on Friday, 13 and Sunday, 15 May 2022 respectively. There will also be medical outreaches to host communities across the country.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in Kano State. All these are geared towards winning the consent and support as well as appreciating Nigerians for their support and goodwill over the years.

​The Anniversary will also feature a Seminar which is scheduled to hold on 19 May 2022 as well as the Pulling out Ceremony of members of 35th and 36th Regular Course who recently retired from the Service. Specifically, the Seminar will provide opportunity for seasoned experts to present papers on air to ground integration and operational efficiency as well as optimizing Nigerian Air Force platforms for effective joint force employment. The focal point of the Seminar is to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating various security challenges confronting us as a Nation. A golf kitty will also be held in Kano while other sporting activities will take place simultaneously in all Nigerian Air Force units across the country on Friday, 20 May 2022. Still on Friday, 20 May 2022, there will be a Re-union Night to honour some retired senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force after many years of meritorious service to our dear Country.

The activities marking the Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration is expected to end on Saturday, 21 May 2022 with a ceremonial parade, symbolic flypast, Research and Development (R&D) exhibition and photo gallery display. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour for the ceremonial parade, flypast, R&D exhibition and the photo gallery display.

Continuing, he said “I must add that the excellent relationship between the media and the Nigerian Air Force has indeed made it possible for us to keep Nigerians informed and enlightened about Nigerian Air Force activities particularly since the assumption of Air Marshal Oladayo Amao –Distinguished Flying Star, as the 21st Chief of the Air Staff. We therefore hope to continue relying on your goodwill just as we expect you all to see yourselves as our partners in progress. I have no doubt that you will participate actively in these activities and file your reports timely to enlighten the public about the 58th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

This is not only rewarding for the Nigerian Air Force but the entire Nation as we find unity in our diversity to fight the common enemy. May I also add that the modest achievements recorded by the Nigerian Air Force especially in the last 14 months would not have been possible without your cooperation and unflinching support as key enablers of information dissemination on all Nigerian Air Force activities to Nigerian. I therefore wish to commend your sense of patriotism and cooperation in building a strong and virile nation as well as promoting peace and unity in our dear country.