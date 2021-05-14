From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it has concluded plans to launch its telemedicine facility in Abuja and induct a new aircraft in Makurdi, Benue State as part of activities to mark its 57th-anniversary celebration.

The telemedicine facility which is first of its kind in the Nigerian Armed Forces, would enhance the provision of excellent medicare to personnel, their dependents, and the civil populace at the lowest possible cost.

Chairman, Organizing Committee for the anniversary, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar made this known at a media briefing to announce activities lined up for the celebrations, in Abuja.

Abubakar, said that the anniversary would feature the induction of a new platform as well as an arial display by L-39ZA, A-jet and JF-17 Thunder aircraft, adding that the telemedicine facility would be launched at NAF Base, Asokoro, Tuesday. He said the telemedicine facility which is first of its kind in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, would enhance the provision of excellent medicare to personnel and their dependents, as well as civilian beneficiaries at the lowest possible cost.

According to him, the Anniversary celebration with the theme, “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Airpower Capabilities for Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges,” was aimed at emphasising the renewed focus on cooperation and collaboration among the services in military operations.

He explained that it was in tandem with the vision of Chief of the Air Staff’s (CAS) to “enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.”

He added that there would be a seminar to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating the myriad of security challenges in the country.

According to him, “the seminar scheduled to take place on May 19, 2021, will provide an opportunity for seasoned experts to present papers on standardisation of training and interoperability of equipment in the Armed forces of Nigeria.

“You will agree with me that the Nigerian Air Force has grown over the years into a formidable force within the West African sub-region and it is only rational to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years.

“There will be a series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at NAF units across the country. These pre-events include; Juma’at service later today, Church Service on Sunday, 16th May.

“There will also be Medical outreaches to host communities of the various NAF Bases, and humanitarian support activities by the Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) across the 6 geo-political zones of the country.”

The activities would be rounded off on 20th May this year”.