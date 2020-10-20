The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will support the four youths who built an aircraft in Kawra State, to develop their potentials.

Abubakar said as a stakeholder in the Nigerian aviation industry, the NAF has always encouraged local talents in science and technology, especially aviation-related innovations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the Air Chief made the commitment when he hosted the four youngsters, all of them SSCE certificate holders, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The four young talents, Musa Aliyu, Abdulateef Anafi, Abbas Jamiu and Jimoh Ahmed, were flown to Kaduna in a NAF aircraft and taken round the NAF Research and Development Centre, the 401 Flying Training School and 431 Engineering Group.

Represented by the Chief of Standard and Evaluation, AVM Remigius Ekeh, Abubakar said that the aim was to expose them to aircraft engineering, aircraft R&D and operations.

He said that the gesture was part of efforts to reinforce

a culture of self-reliance among young Nigerians.

Abubakar added that NAF had on many occasions, identified gifted individuals and facilitated the harnessing of their talents for increased capacity and the betterment of the Nigerian society.

“The NAF therefore invited these talented youths to encourage them and see how best their potentials can be harnessed.

“The intention was to expose the gentlemen to aircraft engineering, aircraft R&D and aircraft operations, for them to have a good conception of how an aircraft is designed, manufactured and operated.”

NAN report that the youngsters interacted with Aerospace Engineers and other Specialists involved in some of the NAF’s R&D efforts.

They were also given briefs on what needs to be studied in order to be maintenance or design engineers for aircraft systems at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

At the 401 Flying Training School and 431 Engineering Group, they were shown the basic mechanisms of aircraft flying as well as its components, maintenance and repairs.

Abubakar said the experience and exposure from the tour would guide them in making decisions about their future, adding that the NAF “is willing, able and ready to assist them as may be required.”

Musa Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they were exploring their talents separately, until they met in Ilorin.

“We found ourselves at Ilorin as a team, and we started a remote control aircraft which is RCD aircraft.

“So we decided to build a big one to show the Nigerian Air Force and other higher institutions the talent we have.

“We want to appreciate the Chief of Air Staff for his efforts; it will be a great opportunity for us to achieve our dreams.”

He appealed to the Air force to assist them in furthering their education, so as to improve their talent.

“The talent was given to us by God, we decided to build on it so that everyone can see what we have,” Aliyu added.(NAN)