The Nigerian Air Force says it is training 77 young education officers to acquire requisite skills and knowledge to execute assigned tasks under its maiden Young Education Officers Induction Course.

AVM Idi Amin, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Ground Training Command, Enugu, disclosed this at the inauguration of the training on Monday in Jos.

Amin said that the three-week training was to awaken the spirit of excellence among education officers in the NAF.

“The concept of the young education officers’ induction course is germane to the current efforts of the NAF in attaining an efficient and disciplined force.

“The course corresponds with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) vision which is to reposition the Nigerian Air Force into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives.

“It is to promote effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

“For a fighting force like the NAF, the essence of highly trained personnel underscores the need to always engage in training programmes like this,” he said.

The GOC stated that the diversified nature of the roles of junior commanders placed a high responsibility on them to provide leadership for their subordinates, hence the importance of the training.

He told the young officers that the task they had been selected to perform was an enormous one and urged them to intensify efforts to ensure that they derived maximum benefits from the course.

Group Capt. Samson Adelakun, Director of Education, NAF headquarters, Abuja, said that the aim of the training was in line with all military training to produce leaders of men in both peace and war times.

Adelakun said that the young officers remained the most intimate segment in the chain of command between the commanders/commandants and the airmen/airwomen as well as civilian staff of military formations.

He stated that the quality of leadership of the young officers had a direct bearing on the quality and morale of the staff of any military formation.

“This is why the NAF places a high premium on training of its young officers.

“Training is an important activity in the growth and development of any organisation and the effective training of personnel enhances professionalism and proficiency

“It is common knowledge that the tasks, responsibilities and challenges of the NAF in general and the directorate of education in particular, are dynamic and are becoming more complex by the day.

“Consequently, the course is structured to develop your staff analytical and communication skills.

“Also, as Education Officers, you will be exposed to key aspects of the Education specialty in order to equip you to efficiently operate in line with ethics of the teaching profession and the vision of the directorate.

“I believe that by the end of the course, we should have sufficiently built your capacity with the appropriate skills, set to serve as education officers and function effectively at the operational level of the directorate of education,” he said.

He said that the NAF headquarters in partnership with competent and dedicated resource persons from Ruche Global Consulting, Education Resource Centre and University of Jos, had put together far and acceptable lecture notes and presentations for the course.

Flying Officer Christiana Pius, one of the trainees, said that she expected the training to equip her with the basic skills that would positively impart knowledge in her which she would in turn pass on to the students. (NAN)