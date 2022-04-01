The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has winged five new pilots to boost its operations against terrorism, banditry and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

This is just as the NAF declared its determination to maintain combat readiness at significantly higher level to counter domestic and foreign threats to security and wellbeing.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at the winging and decoration of the seven recently promoted air warrant officers in Abuja, equally declared the NAF’s readiness to sustain critical airpower capability required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said: “NAF has embarked on continuous training and capacity-building of personnel to raise competence level to contain the insecurity in the country. Ninety-nine officers and 24 airmen and airwomen are currently undergoing training across various specialties in the United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, India, France, Egypt and Pakistan.

“Another 2,656 personnel across all specialties are being trained to deliver airpower in light of NAF’s involvement in theatres of operations across the country.

“Undoubtedly, Nigerian Air Force is poised to maintain combat readiness at significantly higher level to counter both domestic and foreign threats to Nigeria security and wellbeing.”

He congratulated the new officers on their well-deserved promotions, “which came after careful selection and scrutiny. You should see your promotion as a pointer to work harder.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

…Inaugurates telehealth clinic in Makurdi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inagurated its Telehealth Clinic in Makurdi, Benue State.

The establishment of the clinic, according to the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, “is part of the efforts of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, to boost the health and welfare of personnel.

“The burden of providing quality and accessible round-the-clock health care services for the personnel of NAF has been on the front burner of this current NAF administration. The facility will provide quick and easy access to medical expertise of the choice of personnel any time of the day.

“The goal of establishing this telehealth clinic is to bridge the gap between the available and required medical expertise as well as experiences at NAF health care establishments.

“This is because some ailments may require expertise and experience of a specialist doctor, which may not be available in a medical facility.

“Other advantages of telehealth facility are increased patient engagement, reduced cost and ease of follow-up.”

Commandant, 161 NAF Hospital, Makurdi, Group Capt. Samuel Oguntuase, said: “The establishment of the facility has become necessary because the world has embraced Information Communication Technology (ICT). The advent, development and use of ICT have changed the way the world conduct its activities.

“With appropriate gadgets, including television, Internet services and appropriate application software, a patient can be managed live by medical specialists linked across the globe. It must be noted that the facility cannot attend to emergencies.”

Head of Operations, Mobihealth, Mr. Sulaiman Alegbeleye, said: “This development will provide doctors abroad the opportunity to contribute their quota in solving the health challenges of their countries.”

Charlie Company wins AHQG corporal, below competition

Charlie Company has emerged overall winner at the Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQG) corporal and below competition.

The team, with Captain S.P. Ngabolo as officer commanding, came tops with 230 points to beat Bravo and Alpha, who took second and third positions, with 220 and 190 points, respectively.

Charlie came first in swimming, shooting, map reading, 2.3 kilometres walk, obstacle crossing and drill.

The special guest of honour, Major General Abdulsalam, noted that training remained the bedrock of every military and urged them not to relent in their physical training activities.

He said the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, was proactive in providing the training needed to boost troops proficiency and capability to curb the security challenges facing the country.

Abdulsalam, military secretary, Nigerian Army, said: “We have all witnessed the giant strides the COAS has made in the Nigerian operational readiness in a bid to achieve his vision for the army.

“It is in this light that the Nigerian Army has been proactive in providing the necessary training required to enhance the capacity and capability of its officers and soldiers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Therefore, given the time, dedication and resources committed to your development, it is expected that the quality of your output when deployed to the field would be the highest.”

The competition took place at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja. It had soldiers drawn from branches and departments of Army Headquarters. The week-long competition featured Map Reading, Reading Work, Point-to-Point Exercise, Range Classification (Weapon Handling/Shooting Exercise), Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Drill Competition and Physical Fitness, which involved 3.2 kilometres endurance run.

Army Physical Training Directorate lauded for improving physical fitness

Officers and soldiers of the Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT) have been commended for improving the physical fitness of soldiers and galvanizing the conduct of tactical level fitness schedules in the Nigerian Army.

They were also lauded for conducting physical efficiency tests, physical fitness assessment and other fitness sporting competitions with integrity.

Chief of Training (COT), Army, Major General A.B. Ibrahim, gave the commendation at the opening of the Maiden Strategic and Leadership Training Workshop of the directorate in Abuja.

Represented by Major General O.T. Olatoye, the COT said: “I am, therefore, glad to state that the renewed efforts in reinvigorating physical fitness training has improved the state of fitness of our troops and reduced complaints about fitness level in the Nigerian Army.

“I must also acknowledge the successes of Nigerian Army sportsmen and teams under the tutelage of the Directorate of Army Physical Training.

“The victory in the Inter-Services Games 2021, which was the first in over 12 years, the first position in the military category and the overall second runner-up trophy in the National Open Swimming Championship, 2021, among others are gratifying.

“Furthermore, I am delighted that the directorate has ventured into constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders towards capacity-building and repositioning for greater performance. The drive has led to the conceptualisation of this Maiden Strategic and Leadership Training Workshop with an apt theme of “Capacity Building of Directorate of Army Physical Training’s Leadership for Fitness Training Towards Combat Effectiveness in a Joint Environment.”

He expressed hope that the discussions at the workshop would be constructive and lead to actionable recommendations, which would appropriately prepare and re-position the directorate to address contemporary fitness issues and preparedness for future requirements.

In his welcome address, Director, Army Physical Training, Brigadier General Fawole, said the directorate made tremendous efforts in the last one year to position itself through various innovations in fitness training.

He said the training was organised to improve fitness for combat efficiency and in sports by the Nigerian Army, “which will lead to the attainment of the vision of the COAS, which is to have a ‘Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria’.”

New residential, office accommodation for troops in Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has opened new accommodation to boost the morale and wellbeing of officers and soldiers serving in Lagos State.

The projects included transit accommodation for Nigerian Army Finance, Supply and Transport Corps, students’ hostel for Ordinance School and three official residences for regimental sergeant majors (RSMs) of 81 Division, Nigerian Army Engineers and Signals Corps and official residences for Commander and Deputy Commander, Nigerian Army Command Finance Office, Apapa.

He said the Nigerian Army “will continue to sustain its stride of intervention projects in the areas of barracks renovation and construction, procurement of new platforms and rehabilitation of hospitals for effective medical care.

“We will continue to upgrade weapon systems and equip Nigerian Army training institutions to effectively actualise the vision to have ‘a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.’”

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to tackle contemporary and emerging security challenges in the country. He charged personnel to continuously strive to protect the citizenry and critical assets within their respective areas of responsibility: “Troops should be selfless in the conduct of operations to bring succour to those in despair, as you discharge your constitutional responsibilities.”

He urged the officers and men to justify the resources expended to improve their wellbeing by remaining committed professionally and ensuring maintenance of infrastructure in their barracks.