The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the recall of five brands of male sex enhancement pills sold on Amazon by its manufacturers.

The public alert with No. 010/2022, signed by the agency’s Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, yesterday, said the recall was as a result of undeclared tadalafil/sildenafil present in the pills.

It stated that the recall followed a notification by Amazon to the Food and Drug Agency (FDA), U.S.A, of the laboratory analysis which found the products to contain undeclared tadalafil/sildenafil. The alert said that the implicated products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement and sold online on Amazon at www.amazon.com.

It stated that the presence of sildenafil/tadalafil in the products made them unapproved drugs for which their safety and efficacy had not been established and therefore, subject to recall.

According to the alert, the undeclared tadalafil/sildenafil ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life threatening.

It added that such situation is a risk for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease who often take nitrates.

NAFDAC explained that sildenafil and tadalafil are ingredients known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitor found in FDA approved product for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction.

NAFDAC implored consumers to stop the purchase and use of the products.

