By Henry Uche

The National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has given approval for the use of Pfizer vaccine in Nigeria as the World Health Organization (WHO) gives a nod for its usage.

NAFDAC’s approval is coming a few months after it gave a thumbs -up for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known at a Press briefing at NAFDAC Head office in Lagos today, noted that the approval is only for an “Emergency Use Authorization”, while a review of the vaccines is possible pending information gathering from usage.

According to her, NAFDAC covid-19 committee is working relentlessly to ensure that every steps neccssary to secure the safety of Nigerians is given top priority and would not retire until Nigerians health are secured.

She encouraged Nigerians to make use of the NAFDAC’s Med Safety App which is downloadable from Smart mobile Phones and other devices, and explore its inherent benefits as it is user friendly.

“Nigerians should not be afraid, NAFDAC is working in the interest of every Nigerian. Our covid-19 committee is working tirelessly, so we have the capability to monitor and manage the trend. From importation to administration of the vaccines. The good thing is that it can be stored between 15 degree to 25 degree Freezer equivalent temperature,”

She added that NAFDAC belongs to

belong to an organization called International Coalition of Medicine Regulatory Authorities, ICMRA. A global gathering of regulatory agencies across the world. She maintained that “Data and information gathering is not limited to NAFDAC alone. NAFDAC is working in synergy with relevant International organizations for data gathering and information sharing for better planning and decisions making.