From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday, said it would no longer register alcohol in sachet and small volume pet and glass bottles below 200ml.

Its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who stated this in a statement, also announced the ban on the registration of new alcoholic drinks in sachet, small volume pets and glass bottles above 30 per cent ABV (Alcohol By Volume).

She said the ban followed the recommendation of a committee of the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) and NAFDAC in December, 2018.

Adeyeye said the regulatory agency would ensure that validity of renewal of already registered alcoholic products in the affected category would not exceed year 2024.

She said manufacturers of low volume alcohol beverages (200ml) with satisfactory laboratory reports, which were already submitted to NAFDAC for registration before the decision have been directed to reformulate their products to stipulated standards free of charge.

She said producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume bottles had agreed to reduce production by 50 per cent with effect from January 31 2020, while ensuring their products are completely phased out in the country by January 31, 2024.