The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has blacklisted Mars Remedies PVT Limited, India, for manufacturing fake drugs for a pharmaceutical company in Nigeria.

A statement by the Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye in Abuja, yesterday, said the agency also delisted Ciprofloxacin tablets BP 500mg with (NAFDAC Reg. No. C4-0498) manufactured for Pinnacle Health Pharmaceutical, Surulere, Lagos.

In view of the unprofessional practice, she said all products manufactured by Mars Remedies PVT, 635, GIDC Estate Waghodia Vadodara, Gujurat, India, will not be allowed into Nigeria with immediate effect.

She said a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Mars Remedies PVT Limited titled “Notice of blacklisting as a manufacturer of substandard and falsified medicines” reiterated the agency’s position for zero tolerance for substandard.

Prof. Adeyeye said the stand was in fulfillment of the regulatory obligation of the agency to safeguard the health of the nation.

“In violation of NAFDAC extant laws and regulations, the company illegally manufactured different formulations of Ciprofloxacin tablets instead of the approved formulation for export to Nigeria.