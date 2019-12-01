Peter Anosike

The Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC),Prof.Mojisola Adeyeye would be the guest of honour at the inauguration and investiture of the President of Hospital Equipment and Medical Devices Dealers Association(HEMDDAN),Dr Ifeanyi Nwankwo billed for Saturday, December 7 at the Sickle Cell Centre,Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH), Idi Araba, Lagos.

According to the chairman of the inauguration committee, Apostle Patrick Umuebe, the Chairman of the occasion would be Dr.Foster Ihejiofor, Chief Executive Officer, Graphic Medical Ltd, while the special guest of honour would be Ambassador, Iyke Odoh, National President Association of General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria.

He said that the inaugural lecture would be delivered by Engr.Okey Ezeudu,Head of Department of Biomedical Engineering,University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital,Enugu (UNTH).

Speaking on the reason for the forming of the association,he said that the purpose is to regulate the operations of dealers of hospital equipment and medical devices in the country.

He said that the objective is to ensure that the members stick to standard hospital equipment and other medical devices.

“We don’t want to make the supply of hospital equipment and medical devices to be an comers affairs. We want the practice to be the job of professionals. That is why we decided to bring the genuine dealers under one umbrella in order to guard against quackery because this is a very sensitive field.” he said.