From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Moji Christianah Adeyeye, has advised consumers in Kebbi State against the consumption of foodstuff, especially groundnut oil, distributed by kerosene tankers and fruits preserved with sniper.

Adeyeye stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the sensitization campaign of the agency with stakeholders in Kebbi state.

Adeyeye, represented by the Northwest Zonal Director, Mr Dauda Gimba, said the advent of COVID -19 had aggravated the problem owing to the challenge posed by substandard and falsified personal protective equipment (PPEs).

“The campaign intends to address the dangerous effects of using kerosene tankers to load groundnut oil, dangerous practice of using potassium bromate to bake bread, dangers of using ‘Sniper’ to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat.

“The consumption of food distributed by kerosene tankers and food preserved by insecticide is harmful to the body. Therefore, NAFDAC is advising the general public to restraint themselves from consumption of such food and fruits”, she warned.

She also cautioned the public against the usage of Azo dyes in palm oil, which she said, could cause cancer, adding that the youths must desist from abuses of codeine and other self-medication.