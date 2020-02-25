Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), alongside other regulators of food, drugs and other consumables in Africa, under the umbrella of African Medicine Quality Forum (AMQF), have resolved to strengthen measures that would improve the quality of food, drugs and other consumables being used in the continent by committing to the cause of quality and standards.

The authorities, at their third technical meeting in Abuja, on Tuesday, frowned at postmarketing experiences, in which they claimed to discover significant drop in quality of food and drugs from what was certified by different regulatory agencies in Africa.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in her welcome remarks, stressed the need for an improved regulatory harmonization of medicines across the continent for an improved and effective result.

She said: “We are expected to drive the harmonization of quality control standards and practices and, ultimately the mutual recognition of quality control tests among African countries.

“AMQF has afforded us the platform for a holistic continental quality control agenda that facilitates sharing of best practices and advocacy to raise national and international visibility of national quality control laboratories.”

Meanwhile, minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who declared the conference open, said that substandard and falsified medicines as well as other consumables have become a threat to continental health system.

“The consequences could seen poor medical treatment, drug resistance, lost of income and financial resources, disability and total lost of faith in our continental health care system. Nevertheless, the emergence of AMQF could possibly provide a good opportunity to address these menace of falsified and substandard medicines,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of NAFDAC to continue to play its role and also ensure that substandard and falsified drugs and other consumables are not found in Nigerian markets.

He informed participants that NAFDAC has acquired improved capacity and skills, as well as modern laboratory equipments to detect substandard products. “NAFDAC currently has seven laboratories with modern equipments and improved capacity, and more are underway to boost services in the agency.”

He, therefore, called on member countries to strengthen collaboration, and also help each other in strengthening capacity and structures to fight proliferation of substandard and falsified medicines.