Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted various categories of fake, sub-standard and unwholesome drugs, cosmetics and medical device worth N2,650,000 at the Akanu Ibiam international Airport in Enugu.

Deputy Director and Head, Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) of the agency, John Okwori, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, said the items were imported from China, United States of America and Dublin, Ireland. He said their surveillance and vigilance operations led to the seizures.

“All the illicit consignments were abandoned by their respective importers,” Okwori said.

He listed the seized consignments to include cartons of Isner Mile Minoxidil hair spray imported from China, estimated to be N200,000 and a carton of unlabelled off-white powdery substance estimated to worth N500,000 also from China.

Others are two big bags of Eomay toothbrush for children, estimated at N450,000 from China; two travelling bags with donated drugs and medical devices from the USA estimated to worth N500,000 and nine travel bags of medical device estimated to be N1 million.