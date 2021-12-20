The streak of scientific feats recorded by the 12-year-old Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, has been taken a notch higher with the recent approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDC, for the university to commence the production of ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid with effect from December 16.

It is an immune booster and antioxidant for Corona Virus and other viral infections which can also be used as an anti-inflammatory agent. It is a product which has been conscientiously produced and packaged in 100-ml bottles with an instructional leaflet and dosage measurement cup.

With this achievement, ABUAD has joined researchers in some foreign universities which have been making efforts to produce anti-viral medications for the treatment of COVID-19. Besides, ABUAD has further confirmed its frontline position in quality teaching, impactful research and community service. It has also demonstrated to the world that the solutions to the ravaging COVID-19 may not be far-fetched after all, but could indeed be found by African scientists.

The news was conveyed in a December 17 letter with Index Number 210819, Serial Number 0000177510 and NAFDAC Listing Number A7-100180L signed by the internationally acclaimed Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola C. Adeyeye.

The letter which listed the name and address of the applicant and manufacturer as the pharmacy department, ABUAD Multi-System Hospital, Km. 8.5, Afe Babalola University LTD/GTE had the following additional details: Product category: Herbal and Nutaceuticals, Product of Pharm Class: Herbal remedy 5; Herbal remedy 5, Composition/Active ingredient & Strength, excipients: See leaflet insert, Dosage form/Presentation: Liquid, Plastic, Liquid, Plastic, Pack sizes: 100ML (measurement Unit: MILILITER (ML), Date of Approval: December 16, 2021 and Expiry Date: December 15, 2023.

Commenting on the development, founder & Chancellor, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, recalled that the university was founded on three pillars of quality and functional education, research and community service in order to reform education and revive research in Nigerian Universities.

The university’s Director of Research, Prof. Opemiposi Omotuyi, said the research breakthrough on herbal medicine has been made possible by the unparalleled assemblage of quality and sophisticated equipment and infrastructure in the university.

The Chief Pharmacist, Mrs. Toyin Afolabi, exthanked stakeholders like the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the parents, the committed and dedicated teachers and students the combined efforts of who made the university what it is.