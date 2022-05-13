From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for promotion of healthy living among Nigerians.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof (Mrs) Moji Adeyeye who appealed for support of the scheme during the signing in Abuja on Friday, emphasized that corps members’ presence in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country would be a good driver of the initiative.

He stressed that they would serve as change agents to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of drug abuse and expired drugs, especially at the grassroots.

She further disclosed that the agency’s mandate is to safeguard the health of Nigerians alongside the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“The MSMEs are the ones that actually drive the economy and having NAFDAC Desks in the 774 LGAs will bring NAFDAC closer to the people through the corps members,” she noted.

Earlier, the Director General of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, promised the readiness of the Scheme to abide by the terms of the MoU.

Represented by the Director, Legal Services, Barr Ibrahim Ahmed Tijani, the DG commended NAFDAC for the initiative, adding that corps members would be helpful in the collaboration, given the successes they have recorded in previous national assignments.

Also speaking, the Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects, Abdulrasaq Salawu, said the programme was long overdue.

He added that corps members would always be ready to create awareness on government’s programmes and activities geared towards national development.