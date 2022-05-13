The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

to sensitise the grassroots on the danger of fake drugs and substandard products.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said this in Abuja on Friday during the signing of the MoU.

Adeyeye said that the agency’s mandate was to protect and promote the health of citizens.

She added that “we have been working to ensure that the agency is seen at the local level and so with the MoU, youth

corps members will be at their door steps.”

She explained that youth corps members would also assist to educate the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)

and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on how to run their businesses.

According to her, SMEs are the backbone of any economy, as well as important contributor to employment and economic growth.

She maintained that SMEs also play major role in most economies, saying “we need to eradicate fake drugs, food and other

unwholesome regulated substances to protect the Nigerian populace from their dangerous effects.”

She said youth corps members would be trained to enable them properly carry out their duties.

The NAFDAC boss said the NYSC had a good structure in different parts of the country as such would be a good advantage to the agency.

According to her, the agency has started doing e-registration and the corps members will be available to educate and sensitise the business owners.

“NYSC has a good structure in place, so we will utilise it at the grassroots,’’ she said.

Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director General of NYSC, said youth corps members would be ready to carry out any activities assigned to them.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mr Ahmed Tijani, Director, Legal Services, said NYSC members had been trained to carry out programmes

assigned to them, as they were found in all the local government in the country.(NAN)