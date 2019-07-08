The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has directed the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited to recall batches of one of its popular products, Eva premium table water, due to public complaints of impurity in the water.

The health agency on its Twitter handle on Friday, said the decision to recall the Eva premium table water 75cl brand was as a result of precautionary step pending its investigation.

According to the tweets, the company had voluntarily reported to NAFDAC on June 20 that the colour of the product changes from colourless to light green and there is presence of particles in two lots.

“The affected Eva premium table water 75cl was produced between May 22 and 23, 2019 at Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State.”