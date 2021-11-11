From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) and other stakeholders have called for a reduction in salt intake to avoid the growing risk of cardiovascular disease.

They made the call at the Nigeria sodium study stakeholders’ meeting, held at the University of Abuja on Thursday.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The programme was organised by Nigeria sodium study in collaboration with the cardiovascular research centre, university of Abuja, George Institute for global health, National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) federal ministry of health and Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of medicine.

NAFDAC Director General Prof Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye, in her remarks, urged the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a “growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Habitual consumption of excess salt may seem harmless, but it is linked to several non-communicable diseases which are prevalent in Nigeria. People currently have difficulty limiting their intake of salt as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“A meaningful strategy to reduce salt consumption across populations must contain all elements of the SHAKE salt reduction package developed by WHO. The essential elements of SHAKE are Surveillance: measure and monitor salt use.

“The cooperation of food manufacturers, processors, importers, and the restaurant sector in lowering the amount of salt in the food supply will enable consumers to access a reduced salt diet,” she said.

She added that a successful salt reduction programme will require action at all levels individuals, civil society, healthcare providers and their professional societies, academia, public health agencies and governments – to generate knowledge, change the food environment and influence social norms so that people demand and gain greater control over the amount of salt they consume.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, lamented that Nigeria has so many problems and the dangers of taking excessive salt are one of them.

While cautioning people against the consumption of salt and other sodium product, he said working with NAFDAC will definitely make a difference for Nigerians.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .