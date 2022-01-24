From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said, on Monday, that it has put a stop to the registration of alcohol in sachet and small volume pet and glass bottles below 200ml.

NAFDAC Director General Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, added that the registration of new alcoholic drinks in sachet and small volume PET and glass bottles above 30 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume) has also been banned by NAFDAC.

She explained that the decision followed the recommendation of a high powered Committee of the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC on one hand, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Industry represented by the Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) in December 2018.

Prof Adeyeye said the Agency will ensure that the validity of renewal of already registered alcoholic products in the affected category will not exceed the year 2024.

She explained that manufacturers of low volume alcohol beverages (200ml) with satisfactory laboratory reports, which were already submitted to NAFDAC for registration before the decision have been directed to reformulate their products to stipulated standards free of charge.

She said that DIBAN was also given a matching order to embark on intensive nationwide sensitisation campaigns against underage consumption of alcohol by adolescents below the age of 18 years in the bid to stem the tide of alcohol abuse in the country.

She explained that the producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume have agreed to reduce production by 50 per cent with effect from January 31, 2020, while ensuring the products are completely phased out in the country by January 31, 2024.

‘Even as we grapple with the containment of COVID-19 pandemic, NAFDAC is resolutely committed to the strict implementation of the regulations and regulatory measures towards safeguarding the health of Nigerians particularly the vulnerable youths against the dangers of reckless consumption of alcohol,’ she said.