Perpetua Egesimba

Crown Flour Mills Limited, National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) recently held a sensitisation workshop for members of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) on food safety and management ahead of the School Feeding Programme in Lagos State, which will take off this month.

The sensitisation exercise was organised by Crown Flour Mills Limited, makers of Mama Gold Flour, in Lagos and had representatives from NAFDAC and SON, who addressed the bakers on standard and hygienic practice in bread production.

Managing Director of Crown Flour Mills, Mr. Anurag Shukla, said the exercise was aimed at ensuring food safety for the school feeding programme and to educate everyone in the value chain. He said his organisation was working with the association to ensure that they supply them with quality flour so that they can make and deliver good quality bread for the school feeding programme.

“After today’s exercise, we expect that everything they were taught by NAFDAC and SON would be cascaded down the line to ensure that the quality of the bread they are producing is of high standard and bromate-free.”

Also speaking, Deputy Director, NAFDAC, Sunday Onah, identified the objectives of food management system, sanitary and hygienic practices that will make food safe for human consumption. He urged the bakers not to engage in unhygienic practices in order not to endanger the health of the students and not to use what is not allowed like bromate in their productions.

The state Chairman of AMBCN, Alhaji Raji Omotunde, said the seminar underscored the importance of the school feeding programme as children deserve the best.

“I am most grateful to the management of Crown Flour Mills and other companies for taking bold sponsorship of this seminar. As professional master bakers, we are going to remind ourselves of good hygienic practices both in manufacturing practice, production planning and logistics arrangements in order to meet the