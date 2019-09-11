Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said on Wednesday that it will soon expand and modify its food and drugs authentication system for more efficient and effective services.

The Agency said it had developed a stronger and more reliable platform to trace and track food, drugs and other consumables through the distribution chain to maintain quality, standards and avoid infiltration of the system by unregistered or substandard products.

NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye told reporters in Abuja that the Agency had secured the support of stakeholders and expertise of Global Standards 1 (GS1) to improve the efficiency, safety, and visibility of supply and distribution chains across physical and digital channels.

She said that detailed information on the plan would be presented to stakeholders at the forthcoming second African Healthcare Conference in Lagos for their criticisms and input.

“Before now, drugs and other consumables that left the manufacturers are most often times unaccounted for. Only a few companies do that through barcoding which has huge limitations,” she said.

“But the new system that would be facilitated by GS1 would help improve the existing monitoring system. It is expected to provide an opportunity for tracking, tracing and also identify infiltrations into the supply and distribution chain.

“Ten companies are currently using barcoding for verification. But the new step would do far more than that by following the drugs and food as they leave the manufacturer through the supply chain to ensure that items that left the table of the manufacturers are exactly what are received by the consumer.”

The Chief Executive Officer, GS 1 Nigeria, Tunde Odunlami, disclosed that Nigeria has five years plan for the implementation of the GS 1 master plan for the tracing and tracking of drugs in Nigeria.

He was convinced that the new system would go a long way in sanitising the drugs and food distribution in Nigeria which will reflect in improved health care indices in Nigeria.