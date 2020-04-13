Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it is ready to begin a clampdown on fake hand sanitiser producers in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi State Coordinator of the agency, Dr Kolawole Isaac, disclosed this while speaking with journalists during a visit to Ebonyi State Vocational College in Abakaliki.

Kolawole was at the college to inspect thousands of hand sanitisers and face masks produced by the college through the directive of the state governor, Chief David Umahi.

The NAFDAC boss, after inspecting the products, certified them for use in the state.

Dr Kolawole commended the state governor and management of the College for the hygienic nature of the environment, the quality of the sanitisers and face masks which, according to him, met NAFDAC standards.

“I have critically assessed all the face masks and sanitisers. They all meet our standards. I hereby declare that they should be used by people with efforts expedited to ensure these products get registered soon,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Special Assistant (SA) to the governor on Vocational Education, Adaeze Nwaji, said the purpose of embarking on the production of the hand sanitisers and face masks was to make sure that the peasant farmers in the rural areas who have no money to buy sanitisers would get the products free from government.

She said “no doubt, our governor has shown sincerity of purpose and tenacity in his fight against coronavirus in the state.”