The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Rivers Zonal office, has warned pharmacies and shop owners in the state against sale of expired and unregistered products.

The warning is in a statement issued by the state Coordinator, Chinelo Ejeh, on Friday.

Ejeh stated that officials of the agency in Rivers had been mopping up unregistered hand sanitisers

found in supermarkets, pharmacies, and other selling outlets.

She said that the agency would sanction any outlet that has expired product(s), adding that COVID-19 lockdown should not be an excuse to sell expired products that would be harmful to the people.

She noted that “NAFDAC in Rivers has continued to carry out its regulatory activities, even during the state’s lockdown as an essential service provider, in conformity with the COVID-19 protocol.

“The aim is to ensure that loopholes are not created for fake and unwholesome products to thrive.”

She called on the public to always avail the agency with relevant information that would lead to saving lives.