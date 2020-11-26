Twenty two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), all in full compliance with COVID 19 protocols, and in absolute showcase of Nigerian indigenous but diverse Culture, brought life back to Jos, the Plateau State capital on Monday.

Yes, National Festival of Arts and Culture (Nafest) is the tripod of our national Cultural expression and Engagement, this 33rd edition in the temperate city of Jos, is the fulcrum and horseback to puts paid to the many fears of insecurity in the state.

Both heavens and earth, including all the visitors, Nigerians from all works of life, admits that peace has returned to Jos and no going back to disharmony and dislocations.

Indeed, the colours of our Cultural heritage, dances and music, were more added vehicles of expression and communication, giving vent to the inherent value of peace and unity as a major driver of Cultural tourism business.

Plateau state governor, unarguably the happiest man of the moment, spoke glowingly of how Jos, famed for its tourism and hospitality economy, is back on the peace tripod.

Simon Lalong noted for his very gentle disposition, told all and sundry to henceforth dis-countance the antics of political spoilers out to feast on fears and blood let to demarked the Plateau.

There are no doubt that the governor who also doubles as chairman Northern governors forum has spent the past five years, working to restore peace to the Plateau.

Senate Committee chairman and former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha was on hand to rejoice with the government and people of the Plateau.

Waxing oratorical, Okorocha who grew up in the Plateau, noted that peace and tranquility is all a nation and people need to prosper and reposition for socio economic advancement.

As wont with his Cultural philosophy, the Senate Culture Overseer, stated that no nation can pull its weight among the community of nations if it does not place high premium on its history and Culture.

It was not strange when he singled out Segun Runsewe, DG of NCAC for plaudits, directing that time has come for Nafest to go International.

I really don’t like emotional speeches and testimonials, yet the expressions of joy at the peace that has returned to Jos cannot be ignored. It was a deserved sentiments and emotions, peace is certainly what Jos needs.

Dame Pauline Tallen, Nigeria’s first female deputy governor and women affairs minister, couldn’t hide her tears of joy at the hosting of Nigeria’s iconic cultural festival by the government and people of the Plateau.

She spoke from the heart like a good mother, opportune to witness her children rise to glory. She praised Governor Simon Lalong, and all the people of the Plateau for the songs of freedom.

The dramatic assemble of the state Cultural troupe, highlighted the many developmental dislocations visited on state till date from both local and foreign imperialist socioeconomic adventurers which re echoed across the township stadium, touching the heart and forcing tears out of the eyes of many people.

Otunba Segun Runsewe Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (, NCAC) under whose watch history of a new peaceful Jos is being showcased, called on the Plateau nation to embrace peace, noting that Jos is the undisputable medical tourism capital on the west coast of Africa and which Nigeria as a nation can benefit from, particularly as the world is looking for a place to recreate and regain wellness.

Truly, one needs to be here to understand Runsewe’s message. Jos is simply unbelievable, a hospitable, very reassuring, serene endposts, blessed with climatic environment with healing power.

Its vast and very fertile land mass is an investors delight, growing all fruits and vegetables, profoundly unique and magical.

Maybe its famed richness and diversity, makes Jos a target for external aggressors, the truth is that governor Simon Lalong is a waiting albatross for the spoilers of peace on the Plateau.

Nafest Jos indeed is the greatest vehicle to champion this expected restoration. Yes, Jos is back to the heart of Nigerian Culture and Tourism advancement. Ahoy!!