Jibril Musa, in Benin

The 32nd edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), has kicked off in Benin, Edo State capital, amid pomp and fanfare.

The official opening of the annual cultural festival, at 12 noon at the sports complex of the University of Benin, was attended by the who-is-who in the state, including the Queen Mother, commissioners in the state, members of the Edo State House of Assembly, representatives of Oba Ewuare, local government chairmen from the state’s 18 LGAs.

Also at the ceremony was the Presidential Guard Brigade of the Nigerian Army. Top government officials, head of service, secretary to the state govt, chief of staff, chiefs and royal fathers across the state. The Deputy Governor of Edo and Speaker Edo State House of Assembly, heads of state’s arts and culture councils were also present.

The 2019 festival is themed “Our Royalty, Our Pride.”

The events kicked off proper shortly after the arrival of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the chief host of the occasion, at 1:10pm; his arrival was followed by a rendition of the national anthem by the Presidential Guards Brigade.

This is the first time Edo State is hosting the epic cultural event that has become a unity forum for the country.