In two years, the National Festival of Art and Culture, NAFEST, has risen like a phoenix. Its resurgence, kickstarted by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, was further given momentum in the 2018 edition by the governor of Rivers, the host state, Nyesom Wike. This year, the festival of national unity goes to Benin. In a matter of a few months, the ancient city will host the country.

So far, on the road to NAFEST, Edo State has been living up to expectation and there are indications that the NAFEST Edo 2019 will surpass previous editions. The assurance came from Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

Schedule to hold in Benin City from October 19 to 26, activities are currently being planned to be evenly distributed in major symbolic venues across the ancient city to showcase the culture and boost the state economy.

Visitors who will be in the city at the period can look forward to a spectacular showing that will portray the full dimension and colour of the world-famous Benin culture and traditions. The boost is coming from the king himself, as Ewuare II has disclosed plans to celebrate his fourth anniversary on the throne of the ancient Benin Kingdom during the festival.

The Oba of Benin further assured NCAC officials during a visit to his palace, that the administration of Governor Godwin Obasaki,the entire Benin Kingdom and the Palace would mobilize fully to give the event both national and international exposure.

According to Runsewe, an estimated three million people from around the world are expected to visit Benin City during NAFEST. For good reason, too: the city is designated to host the first-ever royal golf tournament come October and plans are underway to establish the first Royal Museum amongst other positive developments being projected for NAFEST 2019.