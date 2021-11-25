The expression of humanity, usually starts with act of hospitality and reception. It tells of the culture, and hospitality of such person(s,) or nation. It breeds inspiration, love and acceptance of godly gesture, thus creating atmosphere conducive for friendship between the visitor and host, some generating end results beyond mere greetings.

Governor John Kayode Fayemi, and his delectable wife, were embodiment of the true Ekiti culture, every second spent to let Nigerians and foreigners who converged in the state for the 34th edition of Nigerian festival of Arts and Culture ( Nafest) know that Ekiti is home to all.

The governor, a developmental specialist, put his best feet forward, literally washing the feet of visitors and culture enthusiasts who thronged the state for the best gathering of our Cultural diversity.

The wife, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, was graceful, and at the behest of building a cultural assemble among the Ekiti young persons. A poet, and humanist, Mrs Fayemi, showcased the depth and capacity to which culture can be effectively used to mobilize both young and old to nation building.

Interestingly, Nafest Ekiti was interpreted in different measures, not out of the original uniting instrument for national cohesion and peace, but as a devotional expression and message to the future of Ekiti Cultural Orientation and evangelism.

It was awesome watching the opening ceremony of the festival, the unbelievable Cultural showpiece put up by the Ekiti first lady, poetically unraveling the deep secrets of Ekiti Culture.

The ear splitting drumming and with deep spiritual meaning, potent to refreshing narratives of the Yoruba Cultural diversity and history.

Though, certain organizational structure, would have been done better, it is gratifying to see Otunba Segun Runsewe, DG National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Frontliner of the most visible Cultural festival in Nigeria, moving around to ensure the best of the Ekiti hosting.

Indeed, Ekiti Nafest, will continue to be the talk of town in months to come, considering the massive mobilization of the Ekiti nation to welcome and treat visitors to best of Ekiti delicacies, the pound yam offering, the choice of most visitors, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For seven days, and you can take it to the bank , visitors, just couldn’t have enough of Ekiti pounded yam. I just pray we left enough for the hosts, who must have noticed how popular, yam farming can turn out as a tool for rural economic empowerment, and Cultural tourism attraction.

Ado Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti state, is still open for investment, and its developmental potentiality, well situated for all to see. The hilly terrain and environment is surreal and to those with hiking boots, you can dare and conquer.

Governor Fayemi however need to mend the cracked fences of his tourism team. It’s apparent that they are poles afar from each other. There will never be any sustainable tourism economic development under Fayemi, if his Cultural tourism team, grabs at each other’s weaknesses instead of leveraging on strength and experiences.

The manifestation of ego and pride in Ekiti Cultural tourism team, is unacceptable. Some say that how the Ekiti intellectuals manifest but I disagree.

Next week, we shall dwell on Ekiti commissioner for Tourism and culture, Professor OJO Bakare. He is done great things in Nigeria Cultural tourism community, not doubt, but what is he yet offer? Good to find out next week.

Let me salute zamfara team, very young, futuristic and waiting in wings to define the very rare knowledge of the Fulani nation and its commitment to Cultural diversity of a united Nigeria.

Their children drama team, is a group to watch out for. Confident, intrepid, these young thespians will surprise the nation if kept together.

Well, well, what shall we say of Otunba Segun Runsewe? He is indeed clearly focused, a bulldozer, and truly the culture icon of our time.

Is he perfect, as human as no man born of a woman, can be so found but he has the guts to sustain Nafest and build it into the most strategic platform to engender peace and unity in Nigeria.

Proudly Nigerian, humble and futuristic, we thank God for this uncommon Nigerian gifted to Stand up in gap for Nigeria’s tomorrow where others, have given up.

Love or hate him, Runsewe has once proven that Nigeria culture matters and in very symbolic manner, has got the ears of governors in Nigeria, to pay attention to culture.

The result? 30 states in most bracing appearance and showpiece, defied economic downturn and put Nigeria on world Cultural festival map.

Thank you governor Fayemi and mother of Ekiti Nafest, Mrs. Fayemi. Ekiti state will be great under your watch.

