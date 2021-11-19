The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Olusegun Runsewe, on Thursday urged Nigerian parents to consciously revive the nation’s culture of storytelling through tales by moonlight.

Runsewe made the call during the 34th National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) Children’s Tales by Moonlight Competition late Thursday at the Ekiti State Civic and Convention Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

NAFEST, which commenced Nov. 14, will end on Nov. 20, with more than 26 states participating.

The theme of the festival is “Celebrating National Unity in Diversity” and the sub-theme “Our Diversity, Our Strength”.

According to him, the ancient culture of storytelling is gradually dying but had lots of significance to every growing child as it transmits some rich aspects of nation’s culture from one generation to another.

He said storytelling would improve children’s sense of alertness, develop their sense of listening, create imageries in their minds and helps their ability to visualise.

He urged parents to constantly engage their wards in storytelling so that they could be meaningfully engaged and guided morally.

“Tales by moonlight is an aspect of storytelling which contains proverbs, witty sayings, idiomatic expressions, folklore, fables and some other aspects of nation’s culture which must be upheld.

“Storytelling is an aspect of life in the olden days which educates and entertains the listener.

“We need to go back to our roots, this should be revived for the younger ones to learn from numerous aspects of nation’s culture.

“Morals are conveyed through tales by moonlight and the children are usually engaged meaningfully in thoughts and action, this should be revived,” he said.

The presentation by Bayelsa children explored the animal kingdom to convey their messages.

Delta and Lagos States engaged puppetry as characters to convey their tales, sensitising Nigerians on the need to explore the nation’s cultural diversity for economic gains. Each state relayed its tales, making good use of idiomatic expressions, proverbs and some comic relief. The winner of the competition will be announced at the grand finale Nov. 20. (NAN)

