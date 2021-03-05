From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) has concluded a two weeks training for personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service(NCS) on military sewing.

The training which held at the NAFIL tailoring workshop in Kaduna, had fifty personnel of the service drawn from all parts of the federation in attendance.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, NAFIL Managing Director, Air Vice Marshall Uche Nwagwu, while noting that the participants were trained on cloth cutting, sewing, stitches as well as mastery and finishing, said they were also exposed to various industrial sewing machines and their functions.

Nwagwu, said to ensure the participants are well grounded in the training they were made to sew their service uniforms, performed excellently well. He expressed the hope that the participants would impact the knowledge they have acquired during the training on their colleagues when they get back to their respective locations.

Also speaking, the guest of honor at the occasion, who is also the director of logistics at the headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshall Ademola Durotoye, while commending tge collaboration between the NAF and the Nigerian Correctional Service, said such collaboration would go a long way to foster and bond the relationship between the military, paramilitary and the security agencies in their bid to curb insecurity in the country.

He called on the participants not to let their service down with their new acquired skills as they would be required to train their subordinate.

Also speaking, the Deputy Comptroller in charge of training and Staff Development, Sylvester Nwakuche, thanked the Nigerian Air Force, for the partnership and said it would go a long way to revive the tailoring department of the correctional service. He enjoined the participants to make good use of the opportunity provided them by the NAF by being innovative.