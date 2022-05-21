The Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) is celebrating the force’s anniversary in grand style, donating food items to the widows of personnel who were either killed in battle or through natural causes.

During the occasion on Saturday at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kano, the president of NAFOWA, Mrs Elizabeth Amao, stated that the humanitarian outreach was part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 58 years anniversary of the service in the country.

Mrs Amao explained that their vision was to carry out programmes and initiatives to better the lives of the less privileged in the society, beginning from the NAF bases, host communities and across the country, to associate with the families left behind by the fallen heroes.

She said that the aim of NAFOWA was to also locate where there was the need and step in, especially in the areas of widows, women and youths empowerment.

“We are committed not to allow your plights to go unnoticed. We are determined to provide succour to you as best as we can. Though we celebrate you regularly, today is a special day. At the end of the day, we would have drawn the public attention to your challenges,” she said.

Mrs Amao assured the widows of the fallen heroes that NAFOWA and the Armed Forces, in general, would continue to do the best in seeing that families of the fallen military personnel were not neglected.

Food Items donated to more than 100 widows include bags of rice, beans, Semovita, vegetable oils, cartons spaghetti , noodles and sugar

Some of the beneficiaries commended the president of NAFOWA for the gesture and applauded the leadership of the NAF for always reaching out to them.

