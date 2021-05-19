From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) has donated medical supplies to the 063 NAF hospital in Abuja, to boost healthcare system at the centre.

NAFOWA also carried out a medical outreach programme to Zamani Village and distributed food items and toiletries to widows of military personnel who lost their lives fighting the counter-terrorism war and other internal security operations across the country.

The donations, according to NAFOWA President, Elizabeth Amao, is part of activities lined up to celebrate the 57 years anniversary of the service.

Items donated to the medical centre, include air conditioners, fridges, disinfectant, blood pressure equipment, monitor, stretchers, mosquito nets, disposable hand gloves, wheelchairs, pedal bin, stethoscope and kidney dish, while items distributed to the widows include bags of rice, beans, semovita, vegetable oils, cartons of spaghetti and toiletries.

Amao said the vision of the association is to carry out programmes and initiatives aimed to better the lives of the less privileged in the society beginning from the NAF bases, host communities and beyond.

She said: “Our aim is to locate where there is need and step in, especially in the areas of widows, women and youths empowerment. We are committed not to allow your plight to go unnoticed.

“We are determined to provide succour to you as best as we can. Though, we celebrate you regularly, but today is a special day. At the end of the day, we would have drawn the public attention to your challenges.”