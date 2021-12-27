The Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Polish Arab Chamber of Commerce to facilitate trade and investment opportunities.

The NAGCC disclosed this in a statement by Ms Souzan Owji, Executive Assistant to the Chairman, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Owji, the NAGCC boss, Mahmood Ahmadu, signed on behalf of the organisation, while Robert Jreissati, signed for the National Polish Arab Chamber of Commerce.

She stated that the agreement was signed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the margins of President Buhari’s participation at EXPO 2020.

The partnership, NACCC stated, would unleash many business investments that will be finalised in the coming months. It quoted Ahmadu as saying ‘‘From EXPO 2020 Dubai, which will end in March 2022, we at NAGCC are excited that many businesses in the Middle East are interested in the Nigeria market. “And, the signing of this MOU signals a new beginning for new investments in Africa’s largest economy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘‘Already, the International Investors Council, which sits on an investment capital of trillion of dollars, is talking with us.

“And once we have a good understanding, they are willing to bring their investments to Nigeria,’’ Ahmadu said.

Ahmadu commended President Buhari for the immense strides of his administration toward repositioning the Nigerian economy and painstaking efforts to promote ease of doing business in the country. He noted that one of President Buhari’s interventions includes issuing an Executive Order on Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment. On the recently launched National Development Plan (NDP), 2021 to 2025, Ahmadu welcomed the decision by the Buhari led administration to amend laws that impede the private sector from being the main driver of the economy.