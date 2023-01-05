By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, has said it has commenced investigation into the incident where one of its equipment impacted an Air Peace Airbus A320 Aircraft, at the Lagos Airport, yesterday.

This is just as it has expressed sadness over the incident, saying Air Peace is the biggest privately owned airline in Africa, and it is proud to have them as one of its prime clients.

A statement by Dr. Sola Obabori, Group Executive Director, Business and Corporate Services, stated: “We share a very cordial relationship with the Airline, and we have been together all these years serving them diligently and professionally, since inception.

“We have invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to swing into action and especially investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident.

“To enable proper and unhindered investigation, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others are being investigated.”