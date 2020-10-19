Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has debunked allegations of gun running and money laundering levelled against it by a former Managing Director of Nahco Free Zone(NFZ), Baba Yusuf.

The allegations were aired on two Nigerian television stations on Wednesday October 14, 2020 and Friday October 16, 2020 respectively, where he implied that the company was involved in gunrunning and money laundering deals for unsuspecting criminals. But at a press briefing held at Nahco headquarters in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Mrs. Adetokunbo Fagbemi, said Yusuf’s allegations are a deliberate attempt to drag the company’s image to the mud.

She said Yusuf had earlier issued a threat earlier through his lawyer, to damage the company’s reputation following his attempt to force the NFZ, a subsidiary of NAHCO where he worked briefly as the Managing Director, to pay him a severance package of N125,900,000, as performance bonus for seven months.