By Chinelo Obogo

Nigeria’s foremost ground handling company, NAHCO Plc, on Tuesday welcomed the US based United Airlines back to Lagos, Nigeria by providing ground handling services.

The Airline, flight UA612 touched down at about 11:10 am at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and was received by a host of dignitaries.

United Airlines, having voluntarily exited the Lagos airspace since 2016, made her return with NAHCO as its preferred partner, providing passenger and ground handling services.

NAHCO’s head of corporate communications, Samuel Akinrinmade, said the airline chose NAHCO as its preferred handler because it provides quality services, while the company’s Group Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Prince Saheed Lasisi, expressed excitement on the development, describing it as a boost for the industry.

“We welcome United Airlines back to our airspace, and we are ever ready to provide the airline quality handling at all times, just as being currently provided to our numerous clients. NAHCO is excited to be the chosen one,’’ he said.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training. The company currently serves several Airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

