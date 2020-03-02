Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Aviance, has re-emphasised its commitment to the growth and development of agricultural export in the nation as it expands its facilities to boost the volume of export of products the company handles by 68 per cent, having spent $2 million on upgrading.

The development became important following the Federal Government border closure policy, which resulted in the need for Nigeria to produce enough for her consumption as well as export farm food products to boost the nation’s economy.

These were disclosed by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO Aviance, Mrs. Tokunbo Fagbemi, at the Africa Agric Expo, co-sponsored by the aviation handling firm.

At the event, which is the maiden edition, Fagbemi outlined the factors militating against the growth of the agricultural sector and explained that the company’s aim was to eradicate a situation where Nigerian exported goods are returned to the country over inability to meet international standard.

Assuring stakeholders of a brighter and better 2020, the NAHCO Aviance boss revealed that the aviation handling firm is ready to meet alongside all other agencies and stakeholders in the agricultural value chain and work towards reducing the wastage of agricultural products, especially as a result of lack of equipment to preserve them.

“NAHCO Aviance has increased its volume of export of agricultural products by about 68 per cent having spent about $2 million to expand its facilities whilst improving on security for exported products.

“In few months, we are building a state-of-the-art cold storage hub for both existing and potential clients, including our new clients that want to transship their goods through Nigeria with a bit of packaging.

“Our findings from the airlines revealed that a lot of agricultural products exported are destroyed by the time they get to their destinations, which is largely caused by inadequate storage facilities. We just got an approval to develop a facility in our packaging warehouse, which will tackle that challenge because it will help exporters to package their products at a particular temperature rate to reduce the incidence of rejection in the international markets.”