Chinelo Obogo

NIGERIAN Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco aviance), has posted a gross revenue of N7.38billion for the nine- months period ended September 30, 2019.

This was even as it announced a 30 per cent increase in its Profit After Tax compared to the same period in 2018.

The company’s performance released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed the organisation was already reaping the gains of its transformation programme which commenced at the inception of its present management.

Details of the performance, showed that Nahco posted a Profit Before Tax of 973.1 million for Q3 ended September 30, 2019.

This figure was N241.3million higher than the amount for the same period last year for nation’s leading ground handling company and represents a 32.96 percent increase over figures for the same period last year.