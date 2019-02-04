The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (Nahco Aviance), says it will partner the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in an effort to grow it’s man power capabilities.

Speaking with a delegation from the Ikeja District of ICAN on a courtesy visit, the Group Managing Director of Nahco, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the firm would be working out a new deal with ICAN that will ensure that it’s accountans and non-accounting staff benefit from in-house training on financial literacy that would be conducted by staff of ICAN.

Fagbemi said Nahco Aviance already boasts of a sizeable number of chartered accountants but noted that it was important to sustain their skills by getting them retrained while also passing accounting skills to the non-accounting staff. She applauded the role played by the chartered accountants hired by Nahco in the growth and development of the company over the years and pledged to always support their participation in ICAN programmes.

“At NAHCO, we believe in training and retraining of staff. That is why we have a semi-autonomous unit called Learning & Development enabled with global affiliations which handles aviation related training for the Company. Our staff are some of the best trained in the industry,” said Fagbemi.

In his response, the Chairman, Ikeja District of ICAN, Mr. Oni Olalere, FCA, commended the management of the Company stating that ICAN was happy with the level of support NAHCO had been giving to its members working in the Company and also the Ikeja District of the Institute. He said, “We are happy with the support NAHCO gives to the members working in the organisation.” He called for more cooperation between NAHCO and the ICAN in areas of training and sponsorship of the Institute’.