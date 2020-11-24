Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Limited (Nahco Aviance), has entered into partnership with Skyward Aviation which the company says will significantly improve trade relations between Nigeria and China, as the airline commences direct cargo flights from Urumqi, China to Lagos.

The contract will run for an initial period of five years, while the flights are currently on ad-hoc basis, operating between four and seven times a week, with possible extension.

NAHCO Plc has with this signing, further increased its stakes in the nations ground handling business, providing world-class services to most of the top airlines operating in Nigeria.

At the contract signing event held at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, NAHCO’s Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Saheed Lasisi, said, “We are very proud of the partnership and we are ready to give Skyward Aviation the best handling services possible. Our men are ready to ensure that we make you happy and we will not disappoint you. Nigerians now have a wider choice and this will surely improve business for Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the Company recently renewed handling contract to provide handling for Qatar Airways in Lagos for the next five years and have also won the bid to provide ground handling service to Qatar for its Abuja operations for a period of five years, covering: passenger, ramp and cargo services.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training.

The Company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.