A new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer has been appointed for the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco Aviance) following the adoption of a new group structure by the Board of Directors. She is Mrs. Olatokunbo Adenike Fagbemi.

Her appointment was announced in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the Board of Directors of the company.

Mrs Fagbemi took over on December 20, 2018, following the resignation of Mr Idris Yakubu ,the erstwhile Managing Director.

Fagbemi’s appointment is to drive the new Group structure announced by the Company. All NAHCO’s subsidiary companies, including NAHCO Free Zone (NFZ), Nahco Energy and Power (EPI) and Mainland Cargo Options Limited (MCO), will report directly to the GMD/CEO.

Fagbemi holds holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from IESE (“Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa”) University of Nevara, Spain.

She will implement the new strategic plan, operationalise a seamless and harmonised group structure expected to transform NAHCO into one of the most efficient companies in the world.

The new GMD will focus on improving customer experience, drive stakeholder value, enhance shareholders’ investment in the company, integrate and closely monitoring of the activities of the subsidiaries to create synergies and better returns on capital

Fagbemi, a thoroughbred Aviation Management Professional and a management turnaround expert with IATA, ACI and ICAO Certifications will bring on board her wealth of experience in championing the agreed strategic transformation plan of NAHCO following a Board and Management Retreat with inputs from KMPG.

She has hands-on Consulting, Business Advisory and Financing expertise having worked with several ground handling companies, Civil Aviation Authority in Nigeria, Gambia and Sierra Leone.