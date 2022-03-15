By Chinelo Obogo

One of Nigeria’s leading ground handling companies, Nahco Aviance, has renewed its contract with Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines, while Air France/Royal Dutch has signed new contracts for its operations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Nahco’s Head, Corporate Communications, Samuel Akinrinmade, said in a statement that it also signed a deal with Ethiopian Airlines for the provision of warehousing services for the airline’s Lagos operations. In addition, he said the company has also won the Qatar Airways’ Freighter and warehousing contracts for Kano and Port Harcourt.

“Nahco, which handles most of the foreign airlines operating in the country recently announced the signing of Qatar Airways handling for Kano and Port Harcourt and we currently have an all-encompassing contract with the airline in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner,” he said.

Speaking on the strides achieved in recent times by the Company, the Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, assured on plans to consolidate on the company’s leadership position in the industry and the sustenance of the culture of excellent service.

Nahco currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

