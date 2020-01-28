Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCo Aviance) has sealed a ground handling deal with Cabo Verde Airlines, the national airline of Cape Verde to handle its operations in Nigeria.

Cabo Verde is a passenger and cargo airline based in Cape Verde. It connects four continents with non-stop flights from its hub at Amílcar Cabral International Airport on Sal Island.

Cabo Verde flies four times into Lagos Airport.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NAHCo, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, in a statement, expressed delight with the new business from the Cape Verde carrier.

“Our company has upped the ante in ground handling operations in Nigeria. The airline will experience nahco aviance’ unparalleled professional services which has seen the ground handler corner the handling of all European airlines that ply the Nigerian route.

“We are doing everything right to please our customers who continue to rely on us to excel. Our unmatched investment in human capacity development continues to be the key to our soaring profile,” Fagbemi said.