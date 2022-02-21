By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company(NAHCO ) has signed a five-year deal with Qatar Airlines

to handle its services at the Port Harcourt and Kano international airports.

NAHCO’s Head, Corporate Communications, Akinrinmade Samuel, said in a statement that the agreement, which takes effect from March 2022, will run for five years.

The ground handling company currently has a contract with Qatat in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services to the airline, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services.

NAHCO Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, in announcing the development, described it as reward for hard work and commitment on the part of management and staff of the company. He expressed excitement on the achievement, describing it as a boost for both companies.

He said: ‘’We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in the ground handling business, as such, we will not relent. The support from the Board of Directors has helped in no small measure, as new Ground Support Equipment are being made available to us for ease of operations. We are , therefore, primed to continue our excellent service delivery to Qatar Airways.”

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training and logistics.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

In 2005, NAHCO was privatised and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2006. It is now owned by over 80, 000 shareholders, as well as local and institutional investors.