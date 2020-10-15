Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO), has been contracted to handle Qatar Airways for five years. This comes on the heels of a new contract that will see it handling Azman Air international routes in addition to existing services for the airline’s domestic operations.

NAHCO’s Group Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Saheed Lasisi, while announcing the retention of the ground handling contract of Qatar Airways expressed excitement on the feat, describing it as a boost for both companies.

He said, ‘’With the new contract which runs for five years, coupled with the additional frequencies of Qatar flights to Nigeria and Ghana, we are glad to go even further to provide the top -notch services for which we are known and have offered the airline over the past nine years. Also, the recent addition of more Ground Support Equipment, GSE, especially the brand-new dollies, Qatar Airways and our other clients will experience the best available handling service.”

Also speaking on the contract with Azman which was recently granted approval to commence international operations with its newly acquired A340-600 series, the NAHCO Executive Director said NAHCO was well positioned and excited to help Azman Air succeed as it goes international. In another development, the Group Managing Director of NAHCO, Olatokunbo Fagbemi, has expressed NAHCO’s readiness to work with the National Trade Facilitation Committee of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to improve the nation’s capacity for export.