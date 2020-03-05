The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has taken over the handling of Ethiopian Airlines cargo and mail services businesses previously handled by Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc.

A statement by Tayo Ogunbanjo, Head, Legal Services of NAHCO on Wednesday said the deal with the airline was based on the provisions of the Standard Ground Agreement Service (SGHA) signed on October 1, 2018 between both parties.

Ogunbanjo said the SGHA agreement between NAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines would last for three years.

“Ethiopian Airlines should ideally not have two contracts running on the same cargo handling business. Since we have an existing and bidding contract, we are simply exercising our right as stipulated in that contract,” said Ogunbanjo.

“On assumption of office recently, I came across this oversight while going through the company’s obligations and contracts.As a law abiding and corporately responsible entity we choose to deal on the right side of existing and extant laws and contracts,” he added.

Prince Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO PLC, said: “Under Section 5 and as stated in Clauses 1.10 and 1.11 of our current contract, NAHCO is entitled to charge Export Terminal Charges to the Exporter and Import Terminal Charges to the Agent or Consignee.”