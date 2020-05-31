Chinelo Obogo

The Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) have directed members of staff of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) currently on essential duties to withdraw all services on June 1 and 2, 2020 following breakdown in negotiations on their welfare.

This is, however, as the management of NAHCO has said that they are currently engaging the unions to make sure the impasse is resolved without any industrial action.

A letter jointly signed by both General Secretary NUATE, Ocheme Aba and Deputy General Secretary Frances Akinjole read:

“Following the stalemated management – union meeting of Wednesday 20th May, 2020, where management attempted to unwittingly reduce to a mere technical excursion our magnanimity of toning down unions’ demand from 80 per cent to 50 per cent and further to our notice of the 21st May, 2020, all NAHCO staff currently on essential duty are hereby directed to withdraw services on the 1st and 2nd 2020 as a warning to the management of NAHCO.

“The situation will be reviewed after the second day to determine the continuation or otherwise. For avoidance of doubt, we reiterate our stand that we shall accept 50 per cent monthly salary for our members placed on unpaid leave as against senior management personnel who are paying themselves 80 per cent of their own salary.

“All staff must comply with this directive in our own self-interest.”

A close management source, however, explained that the ground handling company has always been prompt in everything they do, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the dynamics of things and affected the company and many others adversely.