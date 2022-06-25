The Madinah Coordinator for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Mahmud said over 12,000 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

He said over 27 flights have been deployed so far for the exercise. Mahmud made the disclosures when he briefed the National Media Team on Hajj 2022 on the activities and conditions of pilgrims in Madinah.

He said: “This year’s Hajj is going on smoothly. Over 12,000 pilgrims have been airlifted so far in 27 flights. Various committees are on ground to give adequate support to all pilgrims. I wish to call on pilgrims to be law-abiding and be ambassadors of Nigeria as you perform this act of worship.

On his part, the Head of Medical Mission, Dr. Hamidu Mohammed Liman, listed precautionary measures for pilgrims on arrival in order to avoid fatigue, stress and other health challenges.

He advised pilgrims to be fit ahead of the tedious Hajj exercise. He said: “Pilgrims are to dress appropriately in protective gears, like umbrella, hat and other items, due to the intensity of the weather

“As pilgrims, you are also advised to eat good food, avoid consuming left-over food and take enough rest. Avoid aimless outings due to the intensity of the weather and to drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration.

“The consumption of cold water should also be in moderation to avoid upper respiratory tract diseases.”

Responding to questions, Liman said some of the issues experienced so far included “psychological problem by unaccompanied pilgrims, fright and so on.