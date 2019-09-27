The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has commenced review of 2019 hajj and umrah activities with a view to improving its operations ahead of 2020 hajj.

According to its tweeter handle on Friday, monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, the commission, called on Nigerians to register their complaints and suggestions on the services it rendered during 2019 hajj.

” The commission welcomes suggestions and ideas from stakeholders and members of public, on ways and means to improve Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria,” NAHCON tweeted.

NAHCON also requested pilgrims from the 36 states Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Boards and FCT to register their commendations, complaints on the 2019 exercise.

It also urged private air travel agencies that participated in the previous exercise, or intended to participate in the 2020 hajj to do so.

“You should register your comments or complaints against any company, persons and agencies that rendered services: Hajj and Umrah payment, registration, airlift, accommodation, transportation, luggage, feeding and tent services in Minna and Arafat.

”Services rendered, either Nigeria or in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, travel agencies, Airlines or any other service providers, that pilgrims felt aggrieved or shortchanged should be forwarded.

The commission, however, said such complaints should be accompanied with cogent evidence for appropriate action of the commission.

NAHCON said the exercise was aimed at evaluating the previous exercise to ensure possible improvement, ahead of 2020 hajj and Umrah operations.

According to NAHCON, the review will also guide it in making decision, on whether or not to renew the licenses of the relevant service providers to enhance its statutory roles.

The roles he said include, monitoring, supervision and ensuring compliance with the laid down regulations and guidelines.

(NAN)