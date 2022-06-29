(NAN)

Alhaji Sadiq Musa, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Federal Commissioner for South-South, has tasked Muslim pilgrims from the zone to take note of regulations laid down by the Saudi Government for a successful pilgrimage.

He gave the warning at a lecture for the 340 pilgrims performing the 2022 Hajj exercise from the zone in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, Musa said that the pilgrims were lectured on the various aspects of the Hajj operations by Alhaji Dauda Abdul, who stressed the importance of the Holy rites.

‘’As guest of Allah in the Holy Land, we advised them to be law-abiding while in Saudi Arabia because most are going there for the first time and they need to be acquainted with what obtains in Saudi.

‘’Similarly, we urged them to be good ambassadors and to pray for peace and development of the country while in the Holy sites of Muna, Arafat, Muzdalifa, and the Ka’aba,’’ he said.

Musa also assured the pilgrims that the NAHCON has put various measures in place for their satisfaction and comfort during the Hajj exercise while in the Holy Land.

‘’As you know, our officials are already on the ground before the first pilgrims even landed in Saudi Arabia and arrangements were made for pilgrims’ transportation, accommodation, and feeding as well as ensuring safety while performing their religious rites in different locations both in Madinah and Makkah.

‘’The NAHCON wants the pilgrims to get value for their money before, during and after the Hajj operations. That is why all of us, board members, management and staff are involved to ensure a hitch-free Hajj after the two that COVID-19 prevent us from carrying out the operations,’’ he said.